e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump says first US vaccine will be administered ‘in less than 24 hours’

Trump says first US vaccine will be administered ‘in less than 24 hours’

“We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,” said Trump. “This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:33 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
“The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours,” Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.
“The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours,” Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.(AFP Photo)
         

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine “in less than 24 hours,” after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization late Friday.

“The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours,” Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

“Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country,” he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

“We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,” said Trump. “This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”

tags
top news
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In