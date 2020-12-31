Trump says ‘great’ coordination with Russia helped thwart terror attack

world

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:10 IST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “great & important coordination” between the US and Russia had helped thwart an attack in Saint Petersburg.

“President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg,” Trump tweeted.

“They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved,” he said. “Great & important coordination!”

Russia on Monday remanded into custody two men suspected of planning the New Year’s Eve attack. According to Russia’s FSB security service, the two men had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group.