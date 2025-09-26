Trump says he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, rejecting calls from some far-right politicians in Israel who want to extend sovereignty over the area. US President Donald Trump speaks about his memorandum on the implementation of the death penalty in Washington D.C, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 25, 2025.(REUTERS)

Trump addressed the topic after what he described as a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss resolving the Gaza conflict.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Netanyahu has faced some pressure from right-wing allies to annex the West Bank, prompting alarm among Arab leaders, some of whom met on Tuesday with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There's been enough. It's time to stop now," he said.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war. The Palestinians have long sought it for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

About 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognised by most countries.

Israel refuses to cede control of the West Bank, a position it says has been reinforced since the Hamas-led militant attack on its territory, launched from Gaza October 7, 2023.