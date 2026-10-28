Trump says ‘never liked’ Pakistan-brokered Iran peace deal, Tehran hits back

Iran on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump over his remarks describing the interim ceasefire agreement reached in June as a “waste of time”, saying that his comments “expose the hollowness” of Washington’s diplomatic commitments. US President Donald Trump said he had “never liked” the ceasefire agreement with Iran. (REUTERS)

Notably, the agreement, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, called for an end to military operations and set a 60-day deadline to reach a lasting peace deal and resolve the long-running dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities.

The deal, which was brokered by Pakistan, quickly collapsed and failed to achieve any of its goals, including negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

What did Trump say? Speaking at a rally in Mississippi on Monday during his final campaign push ahead of the US midterm elections, Trump said he had “never liked” the ceasefire agreement with Iran.

He described it as “sort of a waste of time. But, you know, you like to listen to professionals.”

Trump did not elaborate on his remarks. He was referring to the ceasefire his administration said it had reached with Iran in June. Since then, both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement, which has largely fallen apart.

Iran targets Trump over remarks on ceasefire Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei slammed Trump’s comments, accusing Washington of failing to honour its commitments and demanding accountability for what he called “US misconduct”.

“President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of their diplomatic commitments,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday.