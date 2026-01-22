Trump Says Peace Board Promises Rosier Future for Middle East

A new peace board marks the first steps toward a end to conflict in the Middle East and the wider globe, President Trump told world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland. President Trump holds a signed Charter of the Board of Peace.

The president’s proposed Board of Peace would see countries pay $1 billion each to join as permanent members of an entity that could rival the United Nations. The U.N. has “tremendous potential,” but has fallen short in recent years, the president told the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

Trump said he had little communication with the U.N. during recent global talks on ending conflicts such as Israel’s invasion of Gaza or the Thailand-Cambodia border spat. Earlier in the week, he said the U.N. had “never lived up to its potential.”

The Board of Peace has few definitive sign-ups so far, and has been rejected by French President Emmanuel Macron.

But the board could pave the way for an end not only to the continued violence in Gaza, but also for peace in the Middle East and the wider world, Trump said in the speech.

“The first steps toward a brighter future for the Middle East and the world are unfolding,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have peace in the world.”

