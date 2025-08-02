Trump says to fire US official over 'faked' employment data

President Donald Trump said Friday he has ordered the firing of a key economic official, accusing her of manipulating employment data for political reasons – after a report Friday showed weakness in the US economy. US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)

"I was just informed that our Country's 'Jobs Numbers' are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala's chances of Victory," he said on social media, casting doubt on the latest hiring data.