Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him

“He’s two-faced,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defence spending “and he’s not very happy about it”.

world Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Watford, United Kingdom
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” after the Canadian prime minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him.

"He's two-faced," he told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defence spending "and he's not very happy about it".

