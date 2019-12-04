Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” after the Canadian prime minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him.
“He’s two-faced,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defence spending “and he’s not very happy about it”.
