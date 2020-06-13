e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump suggests limiting choke holds by police

Trump suggests limiting choke holds by police

Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.”

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 05:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, US.
US President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, US. (REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of choke holds, except in limited circumstances.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday.

Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.” But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and might need to use the tactic.

The White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice and racial equality.

Congress also has been working to craft legislation in response.

tags
top news
Centre reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in Covid-19 cases
Centre reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in Covid-19 cases
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic to vary in sectors
Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic to vary in sectors
No fresh lockdown coming from June 15, govt clarifies
No fresh lockdown coming from June 15, govt clarifies
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
With composure, determination, 97-year-old from Agra beats Covid-19
With composure, determination, 97-year-old from Agra beats Covid-19
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In