Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Trump to meet advisers on Venezuela as US ramps up pressure over drug smuggling

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 04:59 am IST

The meeting comes as Trump increases pressure on Venezuela over what the US says are drug shipments emanating from that country.

US President Donald Trump reportedly plans to meet top advisers to discuss Venezuela, among other topics, on Monday. The meeting is expected to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and other senior members of Trump's team.

The Trump administration has been weighing options related to combating what it has portrayed as Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs(Reuters)
The Oval Office meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST, Reuters reported, citing sources. The meeting comes as Trump increases pressure on Venezuela over what the US says are drug shipments emanating from that country.

Trump on Saturday said that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety," but gave no further details, stirring anxiety and confusion in Caracas.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed that he spoke to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the US considers an illegitimate leader, but Trump declined to provide details of the conversation.

The Trump administration has been weighing options related to combating what it has portrayed as Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans. Maduro has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

White House says follow-up strikes were lawful

Meanwhile, White House on Monday said that the follow-up strike on the alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea in September was lawfully done by the Navy admiral who acted “within his authority and the law.”

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly offered the justification for the September 2 strike. This comes after lawmakers from both parties on Sunday announced support for congressional reviews of the strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs.

A total of 11 people were killed in the two strikes in early September, the first in a months-long military campaign that has so far left more than 80 dead, Associated Press reported.

