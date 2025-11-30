US attacking Venezuela? Pentagon pizza report sparks buzz after Trump orders air space closure

The Pentagon Pizza Report page on X stated that the Domino's closest to the Pentagon had seen a surge in traffic, prompting buzz about possible US action against Venezuela. A view of the Pentagon.(AP)

“While most pizzerias nearby the Pentagon are reporting below average traffic, the closest Dominos to the Pentagon has surged in traffic. As of 5:33pm ET,” the page noted.

One person remarked on the post, “Adios Maduro.” Another added, “Its coming guys.” Yet another said, “Venezuela get ready to learn B2 stealth bomber.” The latest Pentagon Pizza Report movement does not prove anything. It is not based on any facts.

The report stems from the ‘Pentagon Pizza Theory’ also known as the ‘Pizza Meter’ or ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’. As per this informal observation, a correlation is drawn between a spike in fast food orders near US government buildings, and an impending international crisis. The buildings in specific focus are Pentagon, the CIA headquarters, and the White House. The theory believes that right before a crisis, there is likely to be a surge in orders.

Also Read | Why US threatened to attack Venezuela. Explaining Trump vs Nicolas Maduro row

It comes after Frank Meeks, a Dominos franchisee in Washington, had told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 about his observations on late-night pizza deliveries to these places. As per Meeks, on August 1, the CIA had ordered 21 pizzas, and the next day Iraq invaded Kuwait, marking the start of the Gulf War. There was also a surge during the impeachment hearing of Bill Clinton in December 1998, Meeks had shared.

Notably, the current spike comes after President Donald Trump ordered that pilots should consider the air space above and around Venezuela closed.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, prompting fears that his administration might take even more aggressive steps against the Nicolas Maduro government there.

What to know about US planned action in Venezuela?

The US has intensified pressure in recent months on Caracas, as part of a counter-narcotics operation that targets drug trafficking. As per the Trump administration says this trafficking is being led by Maduro’s regime, something the Venezuelan president has unequivocally denied.

Recently Reuters reported that the US was planning a second phase in its actions against ‘narco terrorists’ coming out of Venezuela. New York Times, citing people in the know, said initial targets of strikes on Venezuela could be production or storage facilities that the Colombian cartels use to ship their product through the country. The publication further noted that American spy agencies have provided the military intelligence about where such sites are located in Venezuela and Colombia. However, there has been no direct announcement from the US about plans to attack Venezuela.