Domino’s unveils pepperoni-scented perfume for Valentine’s Day, but only a few will get it

Domino’s has launched a limited-edition perfume, Eau de Passion, designed to capture the essence of its popular Pepperoni Passion pizza. The unique fragrance, infused with notes of spice, pepper, and a warm woody base, aims to entice pizza lovers this Valentine’s Day. The exclusive 30ml bottle is available on Domino’s website between February 10 and 17.(Dominos)

To mark the launch, the pizza giant released steamy promotional content featuring Married at First Sight UK star Luke Debono. In the video, the former bodybuilder is seen spraying himself with the bespoke pizza-shaped bottle as he embarks on a quest for passion. Known for his chiselled physique and memorable one-liners, Debono brought his signature charm to the campaign.

How to get it

Those eager to try the exclusive 30 ml bottle can enter a competition on Domino’s website between February 10 and 17 for a chance to win.

This is the first fragrance launched by Domino’s, which has previously experimented with unique innovations such as a heat suit for its delivery drivers and a jetpack suit for pizza deliveries at Glastonbury.

The launch comes as Domino’s reports a 50 per cent spike in Pepperoni Passion orders every Valentine’s Day, based on a five-year trend. The brand expects to serve over a million pizzas on February 14 this year.

Reflecting on the campaign, Luke Debono shared: “I’ve learnt a lot about romance over the past year, and this is the perfect gift for passionate pizza-loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day. What could be more attractive to a partner than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

