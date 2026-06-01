Trump Wants Arab States to Recognize Israel. The War Has Made That Harder.

As President Trump worked in recent days toward a deal to end his war with Iran, he threw a curveball: Arab states as well as Pakistan and Turkey should consider it mandatory to welcome the agreement by establishing diplomatic relations with Israel under the president’s Abraham Accords. President Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

For much of the Gulf, the proposal only added insult to injury. U.S. relations with the region have been shaken by the war, which created major costs and inflamed U.S. allies’ security concerns. Analysts said Arab leaders are increasingly distrustful of both the U.S. and Israel and fear that normalization would further antagonize Iran, which has shown its capability and willingness to attack Gulf states with thousands of drone and missile strikes.

Arab populations, meanwhile, are even less disposed than they were a few years ago to accept deeper ties with Israel after its campaign in Gaza. Many consider it a rogue state destabilizing the region at least as much as Iran.

“The feeling in the Gulf is not how much they owe the United States but rather how much they feel disappointed,” said Jon Alterman, the Zbigniew Brzezinski chair in global security and geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. “While they’re careful not to say it explicitly, they feel the United States was very motivated to protect Israel and not very motivated to protect them.”

Trump told the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey in a May 23 phone call that as part of the Iran deal currently under negotiation it “should be mandatory” for them to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 deal negotiated during his first term that saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establish formal diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. The agreement is widely seen as one of Trump’s landmark foreign-policy achievements.

The U.A.E. has already reaffirmed its security ties with the U.S. and Israel as a result of the war, during which Iran targeted it with more than 2,800 drones and missiles, far more than any other target, including Israel. Trump pressed the other countries to follow suit, saying that those that didn’t would be guilty of having bad intentions.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump later wrote on social media.

Trump’s insistence that several Gulf states must sign on to the Abraham Accords was expected to complicate negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the war. While Trump declared a ceasefire on April 7, Iran has yet to agree to U.S. demands, including that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and must hand over its existing stockpile of enriched uranium.

In an interview that aired Saturday, the president told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News that the Iranians were “good negotiators” and that he wasn’t in a rush because “if you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal.”