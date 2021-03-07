Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness

IND USA
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper(REUTERS)
According to The Hill, two sources confirmed that lawyers for Donald Trump sent cease-and-desist letters on Friday to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump is pressing the Republican Party organs to stop using his name and likeness for fundraising and merchandise sales.

According to The Hill, two sources confirmed that lawyers for Trump sent cease-and-desist letters on Friday to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

The three groups are the largest fundraising bodies for the Republican Party.

"President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn't give anyone - friend or foe - permission to use his likeness without explicit approval," a Trump adviser told Politico, which was the first to report on the letters, as reported by The Hill.

The move came the same day the RNC sent two emails to supporters looking for donations in the form of a thank-you card to Trump.

"President Trump will ALWAYS stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!" one email reads, as reported by the news outlet. "As one of President Trump's MOST LOYAL supporters, I think that YOU, deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump 'Thank You' Card."

The letter from the former President's lawyers appears to be part of the former president's efforts to solidify his standing as a top "kingmaker" in the GOP (another name for the Republican Party).

Trump has already forecasted that he will be heavily involved in the 2022 midterms while he mulls making a third presidential bid in 2024, and his endorsement is expected to be highly sought after by most Republicans.

He has so far most backed incumbents in their reelection bids, though he has warned sitting lawmakers he is ready to throw his weight behind primary challengers running against those he deems insufficiently loyal.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," Trump said in a statement last month.

So far, he's endorsed former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Representative Anthony Gonzalez Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former President over his role in inciting the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

