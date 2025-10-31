Trump-Putin meet scrapped after 'tense call' over Russia’s ‘tough’ memo on Ukraine: Report

The US has cancelled a planned Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia sent a memo to Washington noting its firm stance on its demands regarding Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

The decision comes after a "tense call" between the two countries' top diplomats, the report added.

‘Not going to waste time’: Trump

Trump said on Saturday that he will not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin until he is convinced a concrete peace deal is within reach to end the Russia–Ukraine war, which will enter its fifth year in February.

The two leaders had been expected to meet in Budapest to push forward negotiations on a settlement, but the summit never took shape.

"I'm going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to Asia. He added that although he has “always had a great relationship” with Putin, Russia’s latest stance has been “very disappointing.”

Trump and Putin last met on August 15 in Alaska, a round of talks both sides described as encouraging in the effort to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

But the conflict shows no signs of slowing. Overnight Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 20, underscoring the grim reality on the ground.