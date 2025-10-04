Trump's Gaza plan hits roadblock after Hamas's ‘yes, but’ response; ‘hostage release not…’

Hamas on Friday said that it has accepted President Donald Trump's Gaza Strip plan, including hostage release, but has some conditions. The Palestinian group announced that it has approved the ‘release of all occupation captives – both living and the remains’. It further added that it has agreed to Trump's proposal ‘with the provision of field conditions necessary for the exchange’. President Donald Trump had proposed a Gaza Strip plan this week(via REUTERS)

The group further added that it was ready to ‘immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details’ of the exchange. Hamas stated that it is ready to ‘hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and with Arab and Islamic support’.

The statement came hours after Trump warned Hamas that it has till Sunday to agree to a deal. “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER," he wrote on Truth Social.

Handover within 72 hours only theoretical

Meanwhile, Hamas senior Musa Abu Marzouk told Al-Jazeera, “The handover of the hostages and the fallen within 72 hours is a theoretical matter and not realistic under the current circumstances.” The publication noted that the Palestinian group had a ‘yes,but’ response to Trump's demands.

The statement did not mention Hamas disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s proposal.

What is in Trump's plan?

Under the plan, which Trump unveiled earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas would immediately release the remaining 48 hostages, around 20 of them believed to be alive. It would also give up power and disarm.

In return, Israel would halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow an influx of humanitarian aid and eventual reconstruction. Plans to relocate much of Gaza's population to other countries would be shelved.

(With AP inputs)