Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Turkey approves pro-Kurd party visit to jailed PKK founder

AFP |
Dec 27, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Turkey approves pro-Kurd party visit to jailed PKK founder

Turkey has approved a request by the pro-Kurdish DEM party to visit jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving life in solitary confinement, the justice minister and a party spokesman said Friday.

Turkey approves pro-Kurd party visit to jailed PKK founder
Turkey approves pro-Kurd party visit to jailed PKK founder

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed the move in remarks to TRGT news channel.

"We responded positively to DEM's request for a meeting. Depending on the weather conditions, they will go to Imrali tomorrow or Sunday," he said, referring to the prison island where Ocalan has been held for 25 years.

A DEM party spokesman had earlier said they received "a call , there will be a visit tomorrow or Sunday as long as the weather is not bad".

Ocalan founded the PKK , which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey and is considered a terror organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

He has been serving life without parole since 1999 on Imrali island off the coast of Istanbul, which has been hit by unsettled weather in recent days.

Tunc said the delegation would be made up of two DEM lawmakers, Sirri Sureyya Onder and Pervin Puldan.

The move comes two months after the head of Turkey's far-right MHP party extended Ocalan a shock olive branch, inviting him to parliament to renounce terror and disband his group, a move backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A day later, Ocalan was allowed his first family visit since March 2020, prompting DEM to make its own request to the justice ministry to visit the 75-year-old former guerrilla.

At the time, observers said the government was looking to reach out to the Kurds in order to ease the pressure along its border with Syria.

On December 8, rebels in neighbouring Syria overthrew strongman Bashar al-Assad, giving Turkey a new opportunity to tackle the threat it says it faces from Kurdish militants along the border in northern Syria.

bur-hmw/gv

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On