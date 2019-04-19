Turkey arrests two suspected UAE spies,probing link to Khashoggi murder

Turkish authorities have arrested two suspected United Arab Emirates spies in Istanbul, Anadolu state news agency said on Friday.

The agency said Turkish officials are investigating whether the two UAE citizens are connected with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A critic of the Saudi regime, Khashoggi was killed October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has never been recovered.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 18:21 IST