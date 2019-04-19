Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Turkey arrests two suspected UAE spies,probing link to Khashoggi murder

The agency said Turkish officials are investigating whether the two UAE citizens are connected with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2019 18:21 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Istanbul
Jamal Khashoggi,Saudi journalist,Turkish
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey(REUTERS File)

Turkish authorities have arrested two suspected United Arab Emirates spies in Istanbul, Anadolu state news agency said on Friday.

The agency said Turkish officials are investigating whether the two UAE citizens are connected with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A critic of the Saudi regime, Khashoggi was killed October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has never been recovered.

gkg-pma/dcr

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 18:21 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics