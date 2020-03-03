e-paper
Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idlib: Monitor

The Syrian state news agency SANA said the Syrian warplane was ‘targeted’, and this is the third such downing in the past three days.

world Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beirut
A displaced Syrian woman collects belongings from a school that was reportedly targeted in a regime forces' air strike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.
A displaced Syrian woman collects belongings from a school that was reportedly targeted in a regime forces' air strike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.(AFP)
         

A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian regime warplane over the northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, in the third such downing in three days.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the plane was “targeted”, after two others were shot down on Sunday in a Turkish operation against Russia-backed regime forces in the Idlib region.

