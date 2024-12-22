Turkey: Four killed after helicopter crashes into hospital

At least four people were killed on Sunday after a helicopter crashed into a hospital in southwestern Turkey, AFP quoted the governor as saying.



According to Mugla provincial governor Idris Akbiyik, the chopper fell to the ground after colliding with the fourth storey of a hospital during take-off. Two pilots, a doctor, and an employee on board the vehicle were killed. The chopper fell to the ground after colliding with the fourth storey of a hospital during take-off. ((Gonca Köksal/X))

"There was intense fog," Akbiyik said, adding that the authorities were investigating the accident's cause.



ALSO READ: Erdogan says Turkey expects allies to pull support from Kurds in post-Assad Syria

According to the AFP report, the helicopter took off amid poor visibility from the roof of Mugla's hospital en route to the city of Antalya. Images by the NTV television network show the chopper drifting in the fog several times after taking off, before it crashed into an empty field next to the hospital it struck.

Dec 9: Turkish military helicopters collide in mid-air

The incident took place days after two Turkish military choppers collided in midair on December 9, killing six military personnel on board, AP reported.

Five of the victims died at the site of the accident while a sixth died of his injuries at a hospital, the defense ministry said.

The crash occurred in the southwestern province of Isparta during regular training flights, the region's governor, Abdullah Erin told the agency.



ALSO READ: Turkey says Syria's new rebel rulers agreed to dismantle Kurdish forces

A brigadier general who was in charge of the military aviation school was among the victims, he said. It was not immediately clear what caused the two helicopters to come into contact. Erin said an investigation has been launched.

The private DHA news agency said the UH-1 utility helicopter crashed into a field and split in two. The second helicopter landed some 400 meters away.