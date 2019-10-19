Turkey’s Erdogan vows to ‘crush the heads’ of Kurdish forces if no pullout

world

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that Turkey would “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they did not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.

If the pullout does not happen by Tuesday evening, “we will start where we left off and continue to crush the terrorists’ heads,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

