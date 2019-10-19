Turkey’s Erdogan vows to ‘crush the heads’ of Kurdish forces if no pullout
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Kurdish forces of dire consequences if they failed to withdraw from the proposed safe zone under a US-brokered deal.world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that Turkey would “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they did not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.
If the pullout does not happen by Tuesday evening, “we will start where we left off and continue to crush the terrorists’ heads,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.
