Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to ‘crush the heads’ of Kurdish forces if no pullout

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Kurdish forces of dire consequences if they failed to withdraw from the proposed safe zone under a US-brokered deal.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Istanbul
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has asked the Kurdish forces to withdraw from the proposed safe zone.(Reuters photo)
         

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that Turkey would “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they did not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.

If the pullout does not happen by Tuesday evening, “we will start where we left off and continue to crush the terrorists’ heads,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:24 IST

