close_game
close_game
News / World News / Turkish cargo ship sinks off Black Sea coast amid storms, 11 missing

Turkish cargo ship sinks off Black Sea coast amid storms, 11 missing

Reuters |
Nov 20, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday, and inclement weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches until Monday morning.

Turkish rescue teams searched on Monday for 11 missing crew members of a cargo ship which sunk off the Black Sea coast amid storms that claimed the lives of at least nine people, including one from the ship, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The ship's captain had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater.(Representational)
The ship's captain had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater.(Representational)

He said the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler, with 12 crew on board, had sunk off the coast of Eregli in northwest Turkey's Zonguldak province and that the body of one crew member had been retrieved.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Possible tsunami risk to Japan? Papua New Guinea volcano erupts

The ship's captain had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater at Eregli and Yerlikaya. The vessel possibly hit the structure after that.

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday, and inclement weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches until Monday morning.

Yerlikaya told reporters that storms and flooding across Turkey over the weekend had resulted in the deaths of four people in the southeastern province of Batman, three people in Zonguldak and another person in Diyarbakir, also in the southeast.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out