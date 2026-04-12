Turkish President Erdogan threatens to invade Israel, slams Netanyahu: ‘Blinded by blood, Hitler of our time’

“Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran's terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens,” Netanyahu wrote on X on Saturday.

The high-stakes peace talks later collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan .

Benjamin Netanyahu is the “Hitler of our time", the government of Turkey has said. It accused the Israeli prime minister of attempting to “undermine” peace negotiations between Iran and the US as the region held its breath under a fragile two-week ceasefire.

‘Hitler of our time’ Ankara responded in a strongly worded statement, “Netanyahu, who has been described as the Hitler of our time due to the crimes he has committed, is a well-known figure with a clear track record."

It also pointed to legal challenges facing Israel under his leadership, including proceedings at international courts and an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

“Netanyahu’s current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

“The fact that our President has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform,” they added.

The ministry said Turkey would continue to stand by “innocent civilians” and would make added efforts to see Netanyahu be “held accountable for the crimes he has committed.”