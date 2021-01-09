Twitter removes Khamenei vaccine tweet for 'violating' rules
Twitter has removed a tweet by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting coronavirus vaccines made in the United States and Britain are "untrustworthy", saying the post violated its rules.
"Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited. They're completely untrustworthy. It's not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations," said a tweet posted Friday on Khamenei's English-language Twitter account.
"Given our experience with France's HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren't trustworthy either," the Iranian leader added in the tweet with the hashtag #CoronaVaccine.
Twitter later removed the tweet and replaced it with a message that said it was "no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules".
The US social media company announced a policy in December to crack down on what it described as potentially "false or misleading information" about Covid-19 vaccinations.
The Islamic republic has reported more than 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, which have caused over 56,000 deaths.
It has accused arch-enemy the United States of hampering its access to vaccines through tough sanctions.
Last month, President Hassan Rouhani said Washington had demanded Tehran pay for the drugs through US banks, adding he had feared the US would seize the money.
France was singled out by Khamenei on Friday because of a scandal in the 1980s in which blood infected with HIV was distributed in France, and later abroad. Hundreds of people in Iran were among those infected.
Khamenei's ban concerns vaccines made by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer of the US and its German partner BioNTech, American firm Moderna and the vaccine produced by multinational company AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University.
The World Health Organization granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the end of December.
The WHO's experts and others found the vaccine to hold "the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO and that the benefits of using the vaccine to address Covid-19 offset potential risks", it said.
On Wednesday the organisation's experts warned it could take months before vaccines turn the tide against the pandemic.
"We've got another three or six months of hard, hard road ahead of us. But we can do it. The cavalry is coming, the vaccines are coming," said Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies director.
Twitter had said in December that "vaccine misinformation presents a significant and growing public health challenge -- and we all have a role to play".
Khamenei's tweets are managed by his office and usually contain statements he made during sermons, which are later published by Iranian media.
The English-language account @khamenei_ir has more than 873,000 followers, including the verified accounts of top Iranian officials such as Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox