e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter seeks to limit spread of misinformation before vote

Twitter seeks to limit spread of misinformation before vote

Twitter, like rival Facebook Inc., is preparing for a contentious US presidential election on November 3 in which results are likely to be delayed, and experts fear misinformation will run rampant online.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:03 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
The logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
The logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP)
         

Twitter Inc. announced a handful of product changes intended to make it harder for users to spread misinformation on the service in the final weeks of the US presidential campaign.

Some of the alterations are related to Twitter’s retweet feature, which lets users share another person’s post to their own followers, and is the fastest way for a tweet to go viral. If someone tries to retweet a post that has been labeled as false, Twitter will show “a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic,” the company said Friday. It will also put more misleading tweets behind a warning screen, forcing users to click in order to see the original post.

Twitter will also prompt users to “quote tweet” a post before retweeting it -- asking them to “add their own commentary” to the message instead of just passing it along.

“Though this adds some extra friction and an extra step for those who simply want to retweet, we hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation,” the San Francisco-based company wrote in a blog post.

Twitter, like rival Facebook Inc., is preparing for a contentious US presidential election on Nov. 3 in which results are likely to be delayed, and experts fear misinformation will run rampant online. Unlike Facebook, Twitter doesn’t have a large fact-checking operation, and only verifies tweets in particular categories, including election- and Covid-related misinformation. The company has drawn praise and criticism from different sides of the political spectrum for its decision to fact-check posts from President Donald Trump about mail-in voting and the coronavirus.

Twitter doesn’t remove inaccurate tweets unless they pose an immediate risk or harm to users or violate another one of the company’s rules, like promoting hate speech or harassment. This approach to leaving misinformation up, but with a label, is why the company is trying more creative methods to keep people from sharing misinformation more widely.

It’s also trying to prevent the spread of misinformation caused by its own software. The company says it will stop inserting popular posts into users’ feeds from people they don’t follow.

“This will likely slow down how quickly tweets from accounts and topics you don’t follow can reach you, which we believe is a worthwhile sacrifice to encourage more thoughtful and explicit amplification,” the company said in the blog. Twitter will also only surface trends for people if the trend includes additional context.

Twitter already announced a handful of other policies intended to curb confusion around election night. Twitter and Facebook, for example, will forbid candidates from claiming victory before official results are available.

tags
top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In