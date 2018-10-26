Two more suspicious packages addressed to Democratic senator Booker, ex-intelligence chief Clapper found

Two more suspicious packages were found on Friday, addressed to Democratic senator Cory Booker and former director of national intelligence James Clapper, amid a manhunt for the serial bomber, or bombers, who earlier sent pipe-bombs to leading critics of President Donald Trump.

The package for Booker was found at a mailing facility in Florida, intercepted before it shipped. And the one meant for Clapper was found at a mailing facility in New York, and was addressed to CNN’s offices — the ex-DNI appears frequently on the news network as an expert on national security.

The total of these packages has gone up to 12 and the FBI, the investigating agency leading the hunt, does not have a suspect, or suspects, and renewed its appeal on Friday morning to the public for information leading to those behind what is increasingly being described as a case of “domestic terrorism”.

The new intended recipients fit the pattern that has emerged so far as they are both strident critics of the president and also the frequent target of his attacks. Booker is also said to be considering a run for the White House in 2020, against Trump if he wins the Democratic primaries.

President Trump has condemned these intended attacks and called for unity, but has also attacked his opponents, critics and media for holding him responsible for a fraught political atmosphere in the country that may have motivated those behind the packages, that started arriving last Monday.

