e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Two Turkish soldiers killed in Libya: President Erdogan

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Libya: President Erdogan

Turkey, which backs the U.S.-supported Libyan government that is based in Tripoli, has sent Turkish military trainers as well as Syrian fighters to battle against rival Libyan forces under commander Khalifa Hifter, who in April launched an offensive to capture Libya’s capital.

world Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey
Erdogan’s remarks followed reports that as many as 16 Turkish soldiers may have been killed in the fighting in Libya since last April, reports that the Turkish leader did not address. Feb 25, 2020.
Erdogan’s remarks followed reports that as many as 16 Turkish soldiers may have been killed in the fighting in Libya since last April, reports that the Turkish leader did not address. Feb 25, 2020.(AP)
         

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in fighting in Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday as he also defended Ankara’s move to also send Syrian opposition fighters to the North African country.

Erdogan’s remarks followed reports that as many as 16 Turkish soldiers may have been killed in the fighting in Libya since last April, reports that the Turkish leader did not address.

Turkey, which backs the U.S.-supported Libyan government that is based in Tripoli, has sent Turkish military trainers as well as Syrian fighters to battle against rival Libyan forces under commander Khalifa Hifter, who in April launched an offensive to capture Libya’s capital.

Erdogan had said on Saturday that a “few” Turkish soldiers have been killed in Libya but did not say how many. That angered Turkey’s opposition, which claimed the government was not disclosing military losses in Libya.

The head of mobilization for Hifter’s forces, Khaled al-Mahjoub, had claimed that their fighters killed at least 16 Turkish soldiers who were taking part in the fighting in and around Tripoli since April.

Hifter’s forces also said that a Turkish military officer, an intelligence officer and their Syrian interpreter were killed in artillery shelling that targeted a ship that was about to unload a weapons cargo at the Tripoli port earlier in February.

The Syrian opposition fighters fought along Turkish forces in Ankara’s various offensives in Syria.

“They are with us in Syria. And these brothers who are with us in Syria consider it an honor to be with us there (in Libya) too,” Erdogan said.

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, support Hifter’s forces. The embattled Tripoli administration, which controls just a shrinking corner of western Libya, has increasingly relied on Turkey for military aid.

tags
top news
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news