e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Two-week lockdown in Wales from Friday as UK cases surge

Two-week lockdown in Wales from Friday as UK cases surge

Calling it a ‘firebreak’, first minister of the Labour-led Welsh government, Mark Drakeford, announced on Monday that for the two weeks, everyone will need to stay at home.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:41 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A person wears a face mask as they walk through the city centre as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales, on October 19.
A person wears a face mask as they walk through the city centre as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales, on October 19.(Reuters)
         

The Wales government announced a two-week ‘short, sharp’ lockdown from Friday to break the cycle of transmission of Covid-19, as the number of new cases continued to surge in the UK and other European countries.

Calling it a ‘firebreak’, first minister of the Labour-led Welsh government, Mark Drakeford, announced on Monday that for the two weeks, everyone will need to stay at home.

All businesses will be shut. The only exceptions would be workers engaged in critical services.

As of Sunday evening, the UK recorded 16,982 new cases–more thrice the daily peaks in April and May–and 67 deaths. Overall, there have been 57,690 deaths and 722,049 cases in the country.

Calling the lockdown a ‘short sharp shock’, Drakeford said: “There no easy choice in front of us as the virus spreads rapidly in every part of Wales. If we do not act now, it will continue to accelerate. Most starkly of all, even more people will die from this deadly virus.”

Wales has already banned people from parts of England currently in Tier 2 and Tier 3 alert levels from entering. Liverpool and areas around Leicester are currently under the highest Tier 3 alert level, with Greater Manchester expected to follow due to surge in new cases.

Manchester mayor, Labour politician Andy Burnham, has resisted attempts by the central government in London to place the area under Tier 3, which would involve closing businesses and adding to the economic woes of the region. He has demanded more financial support.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said on the Manchester impasse: “Delay I’m afraid will only make the situation worse, will only put people’s lives at risk, and will only make the economic fallout for the city worse in the long term.”

“We do now need to take action. I hope that we can reach agreement but one way or another, we need to draw this to a conclusion,” he added, days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he may need to intervene if local leaders did not agree to Tier 3.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In