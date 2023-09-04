Typhoon Haikui top updates: Storm heads to China after double landfall in Taiwan

Typhoon Haikui dumped torrential rain across Taiwan before it weakened into a severe tropical storm as it is headed for southern China. The typhoon had initially appeared to depart the island but made a second landfall in southwest Kaohsiung before moving out into the Taiwan Strait. Although there have been no reported deaths, more than 100 people suffered injuries during the typhoon, according to authorities. Destruction was seen in coastal Taitung in eastern Taiwan. Here are top updates on typhoon Haikui in Taiwan and China:

Typhoon Haikui: A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rain near Su-ao port in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan.(AFP)