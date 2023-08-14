Home / World News / Typhoon Lan to bring heavy rain, high winds in Japan during holiday week

Typhoon Lan to bring heavy rain, high winds in Japan during holiday week

AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 14, 2023 05:08 PM IST

Typhoon Lan was packing winds of up to 126 kph as it headed northwest over the Pacific Ocean in the central Japanese prefecture of Wakayama.

A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's main archipelago of Honshu on Monday, threatening to hit large areas of western and central Japan with heavy rain and high winds, as many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week.

The typhoon, arriving in the middle of the Bon Buddhist holiday week, is expected to affect many Japanese traveling to visit their families and relatives.
The typhoon, arriving in the middle of the Bon Buddhist holiday week, is expected to affect many Japanese traveling to visit their families and relatives.

Typhoon Lan was packing winds of up to 126 kph (78 mph) as it headed northwest over the Pacific Ocean south of Cape Shionomisaki in the central Japanese prefecture of Wakayama, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

READ | ‘Very strong’ Typhoon Khanun knocks out power in southern Japan

The typhoon is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, cut across the region and veer east toward Hokkaido over waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, the JMA said.

The typhoon, arriving in the middle of the Bon Buddhist holiday week, is expected to affect many Japanese traveling to visit their families and relatives, as transportation and event operators in the typhoon’s predicted path have decided to suspend services through Tuesday.

READ | Japan's warning ahead of Typhoon Khanun: Brace for heavy rainfall, winds

Central Japan Railway Co. said Shinkansen “bullet” train operations between Nagoya in central Japan and Okayama in western Japan will be suspended, and services between Tokyo and Nagoya will also be largely reduced. Expressways in the region will be also closed, and hundreds of domestic flights will be grounded on Tuesday.

Representatives from several prefectures in central and western Japan who had planned to attend an annual memorial marking the Aug. 15 end of World War II have canceled their trips to Tokyo. The scheduled games in Japan's hugely popular annual national high school baseball tournament, held at Koshien stadium in Hyogo prefecture, will be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The JMA predicted up to 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) of rainfall would hit the Tokai region in central Japan over the next 24 hours through Tuesday evening. It urged residents in the area to avoid inessential outings and to use caution against mudslides, flooding and thunderstorms.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out