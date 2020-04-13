e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US coronavirus outbreak could peak this week, CDC director says

US coronavirus outbreak could peak this week, CDC director says

Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the disease, in place for weeks in many areas of the country, have taken a painful toll on the economy, raising questions over how the country can sustain business closures and travel curbs.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
The Empire State building and the Manhattan skyline are seen behind the tombstones at Calvary Cemetery, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Maspeth neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The U.S. has recorded nearly 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, overtaking Italy for the highest death toll in the world. Nearly half of the deaths in the United States happened in the New York state, but fear is mounting over the spread of the virus into the nation's heartland. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Empire State building and the Manhattan skyline are seen behind the tombstones at Calvary Cemetery, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Maspeth neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The U.S. has recorded nearly 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, overtaking Italy for the highest death toll in the world. Nearly half of the deaths in the United States happened in the New York state, but fear is mounting over the spread of the virus into the nation's heartland. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
         

The coronavirus outbreak could reach its peak in the United States this week, a top US health official said on Monday, pointing to signs of stabilization across the country.

The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country, more than 22,000 as of Monday morning according to a Reuters tally.

About 2,000 deaths were reported for each of the last four days in a row, the largest number of them in and around New York City. Experts say official statistics have understated the actual number of people who have succumbed to the respiratory disease, having excluded coronavirus-related deaths at home.

“We are nearing the peak right now,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told NBC’s “Today” show. “You’ll know when you’re at the peak when the next day is actually less than the day before.”

Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the disease, in place for weeks in many areas of the country, have taken a painful toll on the economy, raising questions over how the country can sustain business closures and travel curbs.

On Sunday, a Trump administration official indicated May 1 as a potential date for easing the restrictions while cautioning that it was still too early to say whether that goal would be met.

Redfield refused to give a time frame for the re-opening of the US economy and praised social-distancing measures that he said helped curb the mortality rate.

“There’s no doubt we have to reopen correctly,” Redfield said. “It’s going to be a step-by-step gradual process. It’s got to be data-driven.”

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, cautioned that the country was not prepared to end the shutdown.

“We all desire an end to the shutdown orders so we can get Americans back to work and back to normal,” Pelosi said in a statement. “However, there is still not enough testing available to realistically allow that to happen.”

This week Congress will work on further measures to soften the blow of the pandemic. Democrats want to add money for other anti-coronavirus efforts to a measure targeted at small businesses, including funding for rapid national testing and personal protective equipment.

“It cannot wait,” Pelosi said.

President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the country’s top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The retweet fueled speculation Trump was running out of patience with the popular scientist and could fire him. The White House on Monday did not comment on Trump’s retweet.

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news