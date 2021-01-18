UAE suspends visa-free travel for Israelis until July
The United Arab Emirates has suspended an agreement to inaugurate visa-free travel for Israelis to the Gulf country until July 1, citing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Until then, Israeli citizens seeking to travel to the UAE will need to obtain a visa, as will UAE citizens seeking to travel to Israel, the ministry said on Monday. The UAE has taken a similar step regarding travel from most European countries, as well as India and Pakistan, the Israeli ministry said.
Israel is in its third lockdown and discussing the possibility of extending it beyond January 21 as the number of new cases remains high.
The UAE ratified the agreement on visa-free travel with Israel last week and it was set to go into effect 30 days from then. The agreement follows a normalization accord between the countries signed in September.
The announcement of the suspension comes a day after Israel’s cabinet voted to require all people returning from the UAE and Brazil to quarantine in government-run hotels. A similar decision made previously regarding travelers returning from South Africa and Zambia was extended for 10 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to take to streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Started process of appointing Turkey representative after new law, says Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to push member states to target vaccinating 70% of population by summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia prepares earliest-ever Arctic LNG shipment to Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zimbabwe banks shut 17% of branches as virus drives digitization
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Appalling’: World leaders react to Alexei Navalny’s arrest in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California official calls for pausing Moderna vaccine after allergic reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No direct cause, says Norway over death of 33 people after Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden announces deputies for second spots in federal agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox