Uber sued by over 500 female passengers across US over sexual assault complaints
- Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-sharing app.
Uber Technologies Inc. could be sued by more than 500 women across the US who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform.
A complaint filed Wednesday by Slater Slater Schulman LLP in San Francisco, alleges women were “kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked” in their rides. It claims Uber has known about the sexual misconduct by some of the drivers, including rape, since 2014. The law firm said it has about 550 clients with claims against Uber and is actively investigating at least 150 more cases.
Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-sharing app. Just two weeks ago, the company released its second safety report that showed it received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020, ranging from “non-consensual kissing of a nonsexual body part” to “nonconsensual sexual penetration,” or rape.
“While the company has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences,” said Adam Slater, a partner at Slater Slater Schulman. “There is so much more that Uber can be doing to protect riders: adding cameras to deter assaults, performing more robust background checks on drivers, creating a warning system when drivers don’t stay on a path to a destination.”
Uber has faced several lawsuits against it from women alleging sexual assault by drivers. In 2018, it agreed to settle a class action case brought by two women who claim they were taken advantage of by drivers after they had consumed alcohol. Uber has faced similar complaints in countries beyond the US. Uber’s license was revoked in London twice in three years over concerns that it wasn’t adequately verifying drivers’ identities.
Uber has long defended itself by asserting that it can’t be held responsible for behavior of its drivers, who aren’t employees but rather are contractors. In its recent safety report, Uber said it conducts elaborate background checks of drivers before and during their time with the company.
“Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously,” Uber said in a statement. “There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”
'We are the real power', say protesters after Sri Lanka prez Rajapaksa quits
The crisis in Sri Lanka reached a significant milestone Thursday night after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally resigned - something protesters have been demanding since they took to the streets in April. On Friday parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted Rajapaksa's resignation. "We are the real power in this country." A six-time former PM, Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was sworn-in in May amid cautious hope he could lead the country out of this mess.
Lankan court bars former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country: Report
Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said. Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.
Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery last year, the first woman in that role. She advocates respect among litigants and integrity at legal conferences.
UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website. "Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions
North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.
