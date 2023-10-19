UK absolutely supports Israel's right to defend: Rishi Sunak; Netanyahu says it's world's battle against ‘Nazis’

A day after US President Joe Biden pledged solidarity with Israel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said the United Kingdom absolutely defends Israel's right to defend themselves in line with international law and to go after Hamas to take back hostages, deter further incursions and to strengthen Israel's security for long term. At the joint press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Rishi Sunak for 'clear, unwavering support' since the day the war began. "I think the fact that you came to Israel does mean a lot. I said this to President Biden yesterday that there is one thing more heartwarming than standing by Israel and that is standing in Israel," Netanyahu said. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing a joint press meet on Thursday.

Calling Hamas the new Nazis, the new ISIS, Netanyahu said the fight is now not only Israel's but the world's fight against the 'Nazis'. "Hamas are the new Nazis, they are the new ISIS and we have to fight them together, just as the world, the civilised world united to fight the Nazis. This is not merely our battle, but the battle of the entire civilised world," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu held a private meeting with Sunal at his office in Jerusalem as Sunak reached Israel amid the ongoing conflict between the Israeli forces and Hamas that started on October 7. "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always," Sunak said. Netanyahu told Sunak that the aim of the October 7 attack by Hamas was to destroy Israel's regional peace moves. Rishi Sunak welcomed Israel's decision to allow aid in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Sunak visits Israel a day after Biden | 10 points

1. UK extended its support to Israel after Hamas launched an offensive on Israel on October 7.

2. Rishi Sunak's visit comes soon after a hospital in Gaza came under attack killing hundreds. The hospital was packed with patients when a rocket hit the hospital. While Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, Israel denied the charge and said it would never attack a hospital.

3. US President Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday and supported Israel's claim that they were not behind the Gaza hospital attack.

4. Netanyahu told Sunak that the war against Hamas will be a long one and Israel will need the UK's continuous support.

5. "We want you to win," Rishi Sunak told Netanyahu.

6. “I am proud to stand here with you in Israel's darkest hour as your friend,” Sunak said. The UK absolutely defends Israel's right to defend themselves in line with international law and to go after Hamas to take back hostages, Sunak said.

7. Netanyahu said the fight now is not only Israel's but the entire world's as the Hamas are the new Nazis, ISIS.

"We were on the cusp of expanding that peace, and destroying that move was one of the reasons why this action was taken," Netanyahu told Sunak about Hamas attack on October 7.

9. "Palesti8.nians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," Sunak said.

10. Rishi Sunak will fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday night and will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

