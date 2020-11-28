e-paper
UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment

UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care. He remains a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:00 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
On Friday, the UK Health Department said that roughly 4 mn doses of vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, would be authorized for use in the UK until late December, and the country would receive 40 million vaccines by the end of March.
On Friday, the UK Health Department said that roughly 4 mn doses of vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, would be authorized for use in the UK until late December, and the country would receive 40 million vaccines by the end of March.(AP file photo)
         

The United Kingdom has assigned Nadhim Zahawi as the minister responsible for Covid-19 vaccine deployment, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care. He remains a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,” the office said.

Zahawi said that he was delighted by the assignment and reaffirmed his commitment to the rapid deployment of Covid-19 vaccines in the UK.

“Delighted to have been asked by @BorisJohnson to become the minister for Covid vaccine deployment. A big responsibility&a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly-saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter,” Zahawi wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, the UK Health Department said that roughly four million doses of vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, would be authorized for use in the UK until late December, and the country would receive 40 million vaccines by the end of March.

According to the Department of Health, the UK has confirmed 1,589,301 Covid-19 cases, with 66,713 deaths.

