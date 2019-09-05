e-paper
Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

UK Brexit ‘surrender bill’ means election now needed, says Sajid Javid

Javid said the proposed October 15 date for an election announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would probably be changed because a bill to hold an early election was blocked by parliament on Wednesday.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:47 IST
London
Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid says country need to hold a national election.(Reuters photo)
         

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that legislation to delay Brexit which is now set to clear parliament was a “surrender bill” and meant the country would have to hold a national election.

“When it gets Royal Assent it will be a surrender bill and that is why the Prime Minister has said that, especially once this bill is in place, that we need to move forward as a country, we need to deliver on Brexit, and that’s why unfortunately I think we are in the position where we need a general election,” Javid said in a television interview.

Javid also said the proposed October 15 date for an election announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would probably be changed because a bill to hold an early election was blocked by parliament on Wednesday.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:41 IST

