UK cases rise to 2,626 as London, nearby areas top list

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:17 IST

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the UK rose by nearly 700 to 2,626, with at least 71 dead, new figures released on Wednesday show - London and nearby areas figure on top of the list of most cases.

The pound slipped to its lowest level in 35 years to US$1.18 on Wednesday, reflecting perceptions that the Boris Johnson government may not be doing enough to deal with the virus’ impact on the economy, despite a 330 billion pound package announced on Tuesday.

The usually feisty Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons had low attendance after MPs were told not to attend if not asking questions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said closing schools may be necessary soon, a decision likely to worse the virus’ impact.

There have been demands that parliament close as the crisis worsens. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle promised to ensure “maximum safety” for politicians and staff: “We are all doing our best to keep Parliament sitting and to follow Public Health England guidance.”

The Department of Health said that as of 9 am on Wednesday, 56,221 people were tested, of whom 53,595 were confirmed negative and 2,626 confirmed positive. A break-up showed boroughs in London and nearby areas recording the most cases.

The local authorities figuring top of the list of cases include London boroughs of Westminster, Southwark, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Surrey, and Hammersmith and Fulham.

Amid concern over low testing of people suspected to have the virus, health officials said they are working to increase the number of tests that can be conducted by to 25,000 a day, with the increased capacity is expected to be ready within four weeks.

Supermarkets in London and elsewhere continued to witness panic-buying, with some limiting the items customers can buy.

Sainsbury’s and Asda said they are stopping shoppers buying more than three of any particular food item, while Sainsbury’s is prioritising vulnerable and elderly people for online deliveries. The curbs also apply to cleaning and toiletry products.