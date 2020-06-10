UK electricity goes coal-free for record 2 months

world

For the first time since coal was used to produce electricity in the 1880s, Britain has produced energy without coal for two consecutive months – no coal was burnt since the midnight of April 9, official sources said on Wednesday.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “We have just marked a major milestone for clean energy in the UK – 2 months since we used coal to generate electricity. Our use of coal for electricity had fallen from 70% in 1990 to 3% today”.

The milestone was aided by lower demand for electricity during lockdown announced by the Boris Johnson government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fossil fuels have accounted for a dwindling percentage of sources, as reliance grows on renewables and nuclear energy in recent decades.

The UK currently has four coal-fired power stations in Yorkshire, two in Nottinghamshire and one in County Atrim, which have not been in operation since April 9.