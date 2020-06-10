e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK electricity goes coal-free for record 2 months

UK electricity goes coal-free for record 2 months

The milestone was aided by lower demand for electricity during lockdown announced by the Boris Johnson government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

world Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:41 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The Cunard building in Liverpool is lit up in Minneapolis, Liverpool, Britain.
The Cunard building in Liverpool is lit up in Minneapolis, Liverpool, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

For the first time since coal was used to produce electricity in the 1880s, Britain has produced energy without coal for two consecutive months – no coal was burnt since the midnight of April 9, official sources said on Wednesday.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “We have just marked a major milestone for clean energy in the UK – 2 months since we used coal to generate electricity. Our use of coal for electricity had fallen from 70% in 1990 to 3% today”.

The milestone was aided by lower demand for electricity during lockdown announced by the Boris Johnson government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fossil fuels have accounted for a dwindling percentage of sources, as reliance grows on renewables and nuclear energy in recent decades.

The UK currently has four coal-fired power stations in Yorkshire, two in Nottinghamshire and one in County Atrim, which have not been in operation since April 9.

tags
top news
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In