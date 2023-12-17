UK, Germany call for ‘sustainable' Gaza ceasefire: ‘Too many civilians killed’

The foreign ministers of the UK and Germany jointly called for “a sustainable cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip in a letter published in the Sunday Times. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises above Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.(Reuters)

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock warned that “too many civilians have been killed” during the Israeli Defense Forces’ assault on Gaza.

Their comments come days after US President Joe Biden called Israel’s recent bombing of Gaza “indiscriminate.”

The diplomats said they understand that demanding an immediate end to hostilities isn’t the right approach. “It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations,” Cameron and Baerbock wrote. “We therefore support a cease-fire, but only if it is sustainable.”

Israel’s campaign started after the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people in towns, kibbutzim, army bases and at a music festival in the desert. About 240 people were taken hostage and over 100 remain captive in Gaza.

The US is pressing Israel to shift the war, now into its third month, from a crushing air and ground assault to an operation focused on targeting leaders of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

In their letter, Baerbock and Cameron highlighted the humanitarian plight of “children in the rubble of their destroyed homes, not knowing where to find food or water, not knowing where their parents are.”

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful coexistence with Palestinians.” they wrote. “They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas. But too many civilians have been killed.”

The pair also condemned “hateful acts” of “extremist” settlers in the West Bank, who they said were “seeking to sabotage” steps toward a two-state solution.

Jewish settlers in the West Bank enjoy an unprecedented level of support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and have become increasingly aggressive since the Oct. 7 attacks.

From Oct. 7 through Dec. 4, 236 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem by Israeli forces, with another eight killed by Israeli settlers, and another two killed by one or the other, according to United Nations data. Four Israelis, three of them soldiers, were killed by Palestinians, according to the same source.

The US has taken action in this area this month when Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals linked to undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.