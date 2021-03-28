IND USA
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, provided through the Covax initiative.(Bloomberg)
UK has planned for second Covid-19 vaccine doses, says minister

Reuters | , London
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Britain has planned to ensure second Covid-19 doses are administered on time, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday amid concerns over supplies due to friction with the European Union.

"In all of our planning, we have factored in getting that second dose of the vaccine," he told Sky News.

When asked about a Mail on Sunday newspaper report that the Moderna vaccine would be deployed in Britain for the first time in mid-April, Dowden said: "We do expect Moderna to come later this month."

