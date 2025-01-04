Elon Musk attacks PM Keir Starmer over 'Pakistani rape gangs', UK responds

The United Kingdom government has responded to criticism from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the handling of a child sexual abuse scandal, stating that the billionaire was misinformed about the issue. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised PM Starmer about not bringing to justice child grooming gangs in Oldham(REUTERS)

On social media platform X, Musk posted and shared several posts that claimed that UK PM Starmer had failed to bring to justice to young girls who had been sexually assaulted in England in the past decade, especially involving gangs of Pakistani-origin men.

In a post he said,"Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years.”

“Starmer must go and he must face charges for his complicity in the worst mass crime in the history of Britain,” he added.

What the US health secretary Wes Streeting said?

“Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed,” UK health secretary Wes Streeting said, PTI reported.

"But we're willing to work with Elon Musk. I think he's got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue. So, if he wants to work with us, roll his sleeves up. We'd welcome that," he added.

The issue re-surfaced when the UK's home office minister Jess Phillips rejected a call for a government inquiry into decades-long child sexual exploitation in the Oldham region.

Musk also asked King Charles to dissolve parliament and call for a re-election amid the scandal.

What is the “rape gangs” scandal?

An inquiry into claims of “grooming gangs” who sexually abused children has been a demand of opposition conservatives in the UK for many years, reported PTI.

A probe in Rotherham found that 1,400 children had been sexually abused over 16 years, mostly by British-Pakistani men. Several such smaller inquiries also found that cases of child abuse has been linked to men of South Asian heritage, reported PTI.

Inquiries covering other parts of northern England also highlighted similar concerns, in many cases involving men of South Asian heritage.