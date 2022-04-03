UK hits record Covid-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected
The prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency.
Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the U.K.
Hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with Covid-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. Nonetheless, the latest estimates suggest that the steep climb in new infections since late February, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, has continued well into March.
The figures came on the same day the government ended free rapid COVID-19 tests for most people in England, under Johnson's “living with COVID” plan. People who do not have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus now need to pay for tests to find out if they are infected.
“The government's ‘living with Covid’ strategy of removing any mitigations, isolation, free testing and a considerable slice of our surveillance amounts to nothing more than ignoring this virus going forwards,” said Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds' medical school.
“Such unchecked prevalence endangers the protection afforded by our vaccines,” he said. “Our vaccines are excellent, but they are not silver bullets and ought not to be left to bear the brunt of Covid in isolation.”
More than 67% of people 12 years old and above in the U.K. have been vaccinated and had their booster or a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Beginning Saturday, parents can also book a low-dose vaccine for children between 5 to 12 years old in England.
James Naismith, a biology professor at the University of Oxford, said he believed that except for those who are completely shielded or not susceptible to the virus, most people in the country would likely be infected with the BA.2 variant by the summer.
“This is literally living with the virus by being infected with it," he said.
-
Pak trust vote: When Benazir Bhutto, Shaukat Aziz faced no-confidence motion
Benazir Bhutto was the first Pakistan Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in 1989 but she survived as the opposition was short of 12 votes. The trust vote was brought in by Nawaz Sharif and garnered 107 votes, while Benazir Bhutto got 125 votes. If Imran Khan loses the trust vote, he will be the first one. Imran Khan has not yet revealed his plans for if he loses the trust vote.
-
As Imran Khan prepares for no-trust vote, tight security in Islamabad: 10 points
Pakistan prime minister Iman Khan is set to face his biggest political challenge as the National Assembly prepares to take up a no-trust motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician. Khan has been insisting that the United States, which has been known to be a Pak ally, wants his government to fall. Here are top updates as Pakistan readies to take up no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: 1. The US, however, has rebuffed the claims.
-
Social media blackout in Sri Lanka amid curfew, unrest, says watchdog: 10 points
Sri Lanka has imposed a social media blackout amid curfew and protests, NetBlocks, an internet watchdog has said. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube are among the social media sites that have been reportedly hit with the fresh restrictions. The South Asian nation has been battling a shortage of essentials as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Imran Khan 'mini Trump', inciting violence on Twitter, says ex-wife Reham Khan
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face a trust vote in the assembly on Sunday, his former wife Reham Khan termed him as 'mini Trump' and urged Twitter to take action against his inciting tweets. Former US president Donal Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended following his encouragement of US Capitol violence. Opposition parties in Pakistan think Imran Khan may attack the assembly on Sunday.
-
What is a recombinant variant? 5 things WHO said amid fears over new XE strain
The WHO has said that early-day "estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent "as compared to BA.2".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics