UK Indian expert gets key role to deliver £27 billion plan

Dipesh J Shah, who has extensive experience in public and private sectors, was born in India and raised in Uganda. He previously chaired several organisations including a power utility and the European industry association for solar.

world Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:53 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, London
Due to take up the role on September 1, Dipesh Shah will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year £27 billion road investment strategy that is expected to further improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of England’s strategic road network.
Dipesh J Shah, former chief executive officer of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, has been appointed chairman of a body that operates, maintains and improves England’s roads, tasked with delivering a £27 billion plan over five years, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah, who has extensive experience in public and private sectors, was born in India and raised in Uganda. He previously chaired several organisations including a power utility and the European industry association for solar. He has been selected head of Highways England following a competitive process.

Due to take up the role on September 1, Shah will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year £27 billion road investment strategy that is expected to further improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of England’s strategic road network.

Roads minister Charlotte Vere said: “This government is determined to build our way out of Covid-19, providing the infrastructure, jobs and skills needed to support our economy”.

“I am delighted that Dipesh Shah will be leading the Highways England team at this crucial time, delivering major projects that will really make a difference to communities across the country”.

Shah, who was awarded the royal honour of OBE in 2007, has served on boards in the infrastructure, financial services and energy sectors, besides senior positions at BP, officials added.

