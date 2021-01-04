e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Likely to commit suicide’: UK judge cites clinical depression to block Assange’s extradition

‘Likely to commit suicide’: UK judge cites clinical depression to block Assange’s extradition

US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
London
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Julian Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US.
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Julian Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US.(REUTERS)
         

A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US.

The US government said it would appeal the decision.

US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old Australian argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing leaked documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The judge rejected claims by the defense that Assange was protected by free-speech guarantees, saying his “conduct, if proved, would therefore amount to offenses in this jurisdiction that would not be protected by his right to freedom of speech.”

But she said Assange suffered from clinical depression that would be exacerbated by the isolation he would likely face in US prison.

The judge said Assange had the “intellect and determination” to circumvent any suicide prevention measures the authorities could take.

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In