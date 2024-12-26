UK: Kate Middleton embraces cancer survivor after Christmas Service

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, embraced a cancer patient after attending the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Norfolk, marking a poignant moment following what she described as a “brutal” year with the disease. The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public following the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham(PA media)

Kate, accompanied by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—joined the King and Queen for the short walk from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church, where they were met by a crowd of well-wishers, some of whom had camped overnight to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

Following the service, which lasted around 45 minutes, Kate shared a moment with 73-year-old cancer survivor Karen Maclean from North Lincolnshire. Maclean, who has been battling cancer for 20 years, spoke with both Kate and Prince Charles about their personal experiences with the disease. She recounted their conversation: “We just had a little talk about cancer, really,” she said. “I’ve met the King before. He said to me, ‘I can remember you,’ and I’m thinking ‘what!’—like many years ago?” Maclean added that both the King and Princess seemed “very well actually, considering what they’re going through.” After receiving a hug from Kate, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “What a privilege.”

Kate, dressed in a green Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat and hat, smiled warmly at the crowd, walking hand-in-hand with Charlotte, while Prince William was seen with their son, Louis. Other royals present included the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Princess Beatrice, who is expecting a child, also attended the service after adjusting her travel plans based on medical advice.

However, Beatrice’s father, the Duke of York, was notably absent. Prince Andrew, who had attended the Christmas service for the past two years, is believed to have spent the day with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The first people in the queue of royal well-wishers arrived on Christmas Eve, camping out overnight to see the royals. John Loughrey, 69, a retired chef from Wandsworth, south London, and his companion Sky London, 64, from Paddington, central London, travelled by train to King’s Lynn before catching a bus to Sandringham at 7:30 pm on Christmas Eve. Loughrey explained, “We had sleeping bags with us and a heat pad,” adding, “It was a bit damp last night. We came here for Catherine. She’s been an inspiration the last year with what she’s been through.”

The royal family was greeted at the church by Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Rhys Williams. After entering the church, the national anthem was sung, followed by the first hymn, "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

Prince William, who has described 2023 as “brutal” due to both his wife’s and father’s cancer treatments, has reflected on the past year as “probably the hardest year in my life,” describing it as a “dreadful” experience. The royals’ presence at the church service on Christmas Day seemed to offer a moment of calm after a turbulent year.