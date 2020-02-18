e-paper
UK PM Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife

Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Johnson, 55, now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds in the prime minister's official residence, 10 Downing St.
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records showed Tuesday.

Lawyers for Johnson and Wheeler attended a brief private hearing at the Central Family Court in London.

Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement. The judge gave Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree that will formally end the couple’s marriage.

Johnson and Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and had four children. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and planned to divorce.

Johnson, 55, now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds in the prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing St.

world news