UK PM Boris Johnson says election is only option if lawmakers vote to delay Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would on Tuesday take the first step towards asking lawmakers to approve an early election.

world Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:36 IST
Reuters
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after the announcement of the result of the vote in the Parliament in London, Britain, Spetember 3, 2019.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after the announcement of the result of the vote in the Parliament in London, Britain, Spetember 3, 2019. (Parliament TV via Reuters)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday an election would be the only way to resolve the impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union if lawmakers vote to force him to seek a delay to Brexit.

“I don’t want an election but if MPs (Members of Parliament) vote tomorrow to stop negotiations and to compel another pointless delay to Brexit potentially for years then that will be the only way to resolve this,” Johnson said after lawmakers voted to seize control of parliamentary time on Wednesday.

Johnson said he would on Tuesday take the first step towards asking lawmakers to approve an early election.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 03:32 IST

