UK PM Johnson says plans for Christmas must change as Covid cases rise

“Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, the potential risk it poses, it is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned,” Johnson told a news conference.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government’s plans to ease coronavirus restrictions over Christmas would have to be dropped because of a rise in cases fuelled by a new variant of Covid-19.

People in areas covered by a new top Tier 4 of coronavirus restrictions will no longer be able to mix with other households, and those in other areas will now only be able to meet on one day instead of five.

