UK PM Rishi Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes

Published on Dec 23, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Reuters |
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.
"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas time," Sunak told reporters.
