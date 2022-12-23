Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes

UK PM Rishi Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes

world news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 04:13 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak said, “I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives”

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.

"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas time," Sunak told reporters.

