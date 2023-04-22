Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak holds emergency meeting on Sudan crisis

UK PM Rishi Sunak holds emergency meeting on Sudan crisis

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 22, 2023 07:05 PM IST

"We recognise that the situation is extremely concerning for British nationals trapped by the fighting in Sudan," a government spokesperson said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Saturday to discuss the situation in Sudan, with defence minister Ben Wallace among those attending. (ALSO READ: Sudan military crisis explained: Who is fighting, what is happening?)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(REUTERS)

Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals, as gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.

The army said the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum "in the coming hours".

"We recognise that the situation is extremely concerning for British nationals trapped by the fighting in Sudan," a government spokesperson said when asked about the comments.

"We are doing everything possible to support British nationals and diplomatic staff in Khartoum, and the Ministry of Defence is working with the Foreign Office to prepare for a number of contingencies."

On Saturday, Britain's Foreign Office updated its travel advice for Sudan to warn that "in the event of a ceasefire, any decision to move must be taken at individual risk".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak sudan
rishi sunak sudan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out