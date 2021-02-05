IND USA
Doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London.(AP)
world news

UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly

Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST

British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca that supports their view that the Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on Friday

Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was the first regulator to approve it in December, but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.

"Since (initial approval) we've seen more data coming through from AstraZeneca as more people are completing the trial, which highlights again that efficacy in the elderly is seen, and there's no evidence of lack of efficacy," Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Covid-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group said at a MHRA news briefing.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
world news

Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Rich nations that look after only their own good could face another crisis in the future if poorer nations are neglected now.
CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and results strongly supported the company’s plans to launch the final stage of testing on humans before the end of the year.(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for Covid-19 variants

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
world news

China expels US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The People’s Liberation Army’s southern theatre command issued a statement saying it deployed warships and aircraft to warn and drive away USS John S McCain from near the Xisha Island (Paracel Island in English) in the SCS region.
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
world news

In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure

Reuters, Fallujah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
world news

Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Gao Liu, who is a singer and actor, published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers.
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks

Reuters, Geneva/tripoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The selection of an interim government is part of a UN peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
world news

Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Pointing to US purchases of crude oil from Russia, Armin Laschet, the man best placed to be the next German chancellor, described himself as a political realist.
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
world news

Chinese Navy balances India’s ‘destabilising role’ in Indian Ocean: Pak Navy chief

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The expanding partnership between Chinese and Pakistani navies will also play an important role in maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi told Chinese state media.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

A glance at US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene was labelled as a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates.
US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives prior to a vote in the House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution.(REUTERS)
world news

Fiercely divided House kicks Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move Thursday but none defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.
FILE PHOTO: Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan raise their fists and hold a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar's military, after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested Suu Kyi, outside Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

After Facebook ban, thousands in Myanmar take to Twitter to protest coup

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Military authorities banned Facebook Inc - which counts half of the population as users - until at least February 7th for the sake of "stability", after the junta's opponents began using the platform to organize.
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
world news

UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The media mogul will support Guterres in "growing and strengthening" a coalition of governments, companies, cities, and businesses committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the goals of the 2015 global climate deal struck in Paris, the United Nations said.
Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy".(Reuters )
world news

Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Here are the key highlights of Biden's power-packed first foreign policy speech.
