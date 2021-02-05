UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly
British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca that supports their view that the Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on Friday
Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was the first regulator to approve it in December, but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.
"Since (initial approval) we've seen more data coming through from AstraZeneca as more people are completing the trial, which highlights again that efficacy in the elderly is seen, and there's no evidence of lack of efficacy," Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Covid-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group said at a MHRA news briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China expels US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure
- The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses
- While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Navy balances India’s ‘destabilising role’ in Indian Ocean: Pak Navy chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A glance at US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiercely divided House kicks Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Facebook ban, thousands in Myanmar take to Twitter to protest coup
- Military authorities banned Facebook Inc - which counts half of the population as users - until at least February 7th for the sake of "stability", after the junta's opponents began using the platform to organize.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox